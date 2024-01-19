NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center sees above average temps through April

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Steven Yablonski and Andrew Wulfeck at FOX 9 analyze NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s three-month temperature and precipitation outlook, and find above-average temperatures are likely across the Pacific Northwest, northern and central California, parts of the Great Basin, the northern Rockies, the northern Plains, the Great Lakes region, the Northeast and New England.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News is reporting Caribou Coffee’s roasting and packaged coffee arm has been sold to Peet’s Coffee.

Richard Reeve at KSTP reports Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources released their new action plan to prevent the spread of invasive carp.

Via the Associated Press: Three people have been jailed in the kidnapping and killing of a Hmong American comedian and activist Tou Ger Xiong, who was found dead near Medellín after going out to meet a woman he reportedly met on social media, Colombian officials announced Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Louis Krauss at the Star Tribune is reporting a 30-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Thursday while playing basketball at a parents night open house at Como Park Elementary School, according to St. Paul police.

Matt Sepic at MPR News has the story of how Calvary Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis transformed into dozens of affordable homes for people with modest incomes.

Jason Rantala at WCCO reports 67 waterways — from Lake Como to Minnehaha Creek — have made the list of Minnesota waterways damage by chloride from road salt.

Jenna Ross at the Star Tribune recalls the story of how music director Dimitri Mitropoulos tried, and failed, to get get his mentee, Leonard Bernstein, to join the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra.