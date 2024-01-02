Police investigating St. Paul’s first homicide of 2024

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Fox9 reports a man was fatally shot in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood, marking the city’s first homicide of 2024.

Kare11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports the host of CNBC’s The Profit, Marcus Lemonis, placed a $40,000 order to Muddy Paws Cheesecakes after the owner announced they would have to close due to growing debt. “On Instagram he wrote under a Muddy Paws Cheesecake post, ‘The purpose of the process is to keep the business alive, to install better practices, financial discipline, improved process etc. This is not a holiday giveaway!'”

The puck dropped for Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team this season and Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda reports you can catch all of the games on Bally Sports North.

Sahan Journal’s Katelyn Vue reports the city of Minneapolis will evict Camp Nenookaasi residents Thursday. “While the city says it has helped connect 104 camp occupants to housing or shelter options, camp organizers said the planned eviction would leave another 160 occupants with nowhere to go.”

The Bemidji Pioneer reports all 122 stranded anglers were rescued from a detached chunk of ice on Upper Red Lake over the weekend.