Rochester City Council member considering suing city after censure

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Trey Mewes at the Star Tribune reports Rochester City Council Member Molly Dennis is considering suing the city now that her censure has lifted saying they “are trying to silence her voice, and discriminate against her because she is ‘neurodivergent.’” Dennis was reprimanded last March for alleged harassment and intimidation of city staff and her colleagues.

Feven Gerezgiher with MPR News reports several members of the Minneapolis City Council have called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. “The resolution, which has yet to be finalized or shared publicly, would urge Minnesota’s congressional delegation and President Joe Biden to advance a peace agenda.”

Via WCCO: Law enforcement agencies are beginning training on a pilot program to detect whether drivers are under the influence of marijuana.

KSTP’s Tom Hauser spoke with Secretary of State Steve Simon who said he will not run for Dean Phillips’ open Congressional seat.

Fox9 reports Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League home opener Saturday at Xcel Energy Center set a record for the largest attendance ever for a women’s hockey game in Minnesota with 13,316 fans.

Diane Sandberg at Kare11 reports three children have now died as a result of a house fire in St. Paul Wednesday.

Bring Me The News’ Adam Uren writes a snow system is expected to hit Minnesota Monday with measurable snowfall through Tuesday. Western and southern Minnesota will see the largest amount of snow in that time.

Dee DePass at the Strib reports Soderberg’s Floral & Gift on Lake Street has closed after 100 years in business. “Thirty workers are now out of a job, and the area that is still recovering from the 2020 riots is missing a business lynchpin.”