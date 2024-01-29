Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jon Collins at MPR News reports State Trooper Ryan Londregan, charged with murder and manslaughter for a fatal shooting during a traffic stop last year, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon.

Briana Bierschbach at the Star Tribune has the story of how Colorado resident Krystal Gabel ended up on the Minnesota presidential primary ballot as a candidate for Minnesota’s Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Soderberg’s Floral & Gift along Lake Street in south Minneapolis isn’t gone for good after all.

Article continues after advertisement

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine talks with south Minneapolis screenwriter Wenonah Wilms about the episodes she wrote for the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective, starring Jodie Foster.

Via FOX 6: After a Milwaukee woman’s 16-year-old dog disappeared from her backyard, she feared the worst. But fortunately, the shih tzu named Bear was located in a bar a mile from her home.

Ashley Fetters at The Atlantic delves into the subculture of boys who wear shorts in the winter.

The Pioneer Press has a photo gallery of the winners of Winter Carnival ice and snow sculpting competitions.