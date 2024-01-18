Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Alex Steil and Alex Lassiter with The Minnesota Daily report the U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into the University of Minnesota following a December complaint by former regent Michael Hsu and law professor Richard Painter alleging the university has failed to do enough to condemn antisemitism.

Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports Forest Lake’s city administrator was terminated, effective immediately, Tuesday during a city council meeting.

Via Bring Me the News: A former Twin Cities pet store employee has received a $22,000 settlement after being fired an hour after she revealed to the general manager that she was pregnant.

Madison McVan with Minnesota Reformer writes after years of hitting targets, new housing growth slowed in 2023 due to high interest rates. “Interest rates went up, making construction projects more expensive.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fox9’s Katie Wermus reports the man accused of killing a Loring Park cashier in December “has been found incompetent to move forward with the criminal proceedings.”

In Washington County, probation officers have authorized a strike amidst stalled contract negotiations, per KSTP. “According to the union, the county is refusing to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.”

Jeremy Olson with the Star Tribune reports that despite a decline in tobacco usage in Minnesota, especially among youth, tobacco-related deaths are on an upward trend.

Axios’ Nick Halter reports Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves, and Twins games could be headed to Amazon streaming.