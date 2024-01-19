Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Kilat Fitzgerald reports the U.S. Department of Labor is suing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota alleging that they passed a state tax onto employer health plans. The Department of Labor says BCBSM violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974 by “serving its own interests over that of the plans.”

St. Cloud Live’s Stewart Chisham reports after months of debate surrounding a proposed sign policy, the District 518 Board of Education voted this week to remove two “controversial” flags from a Worthington High School classroom.

Torey Van Oot with Axios has all you need to know as early voting begins Friday in Minnesota for the presidential primary.

The Atlantic takes a deep dive into Minneapolis’ 2040 plan and why the city’s divided environmentalist community can’t seem to agree on anything.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune writes Bloomington-based Bright Health will change its name to NeueHealth as it relocates its headquarters from Minnesota to Florida. “NeueHealth did not immediately respond to an email asking how many people it currently employs in Minnesota.”

Via Minnesota Reformer: Crime in Minnesota fell across every major category in 2023. “Many major crime categories, like robbery, burglary, larceny and sexual assault, are now running lower than they did prior to the pandemic.”

KTTC reports Plainview Milk Products Cooperative has been handed a $20,000 fine from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency after an investigation found they allowed nearly 7,000 gallons of spilled cream to drain into the wastewater and sewer system.

MPR News’ Cathy Wurzer and Gracie Stockton report three new veterans homes will open across the state this month after years of advocacy and lobbying in the legislature.

Can Bob Dylan be considered Minnesotan? Jay Boller at Racket spoke with the hosts of a popular Bob Dylan podcast to determine whether the state has any claim to the Duluth-born artist.