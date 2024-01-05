Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Erica Pearson at the Star Tribune is reporting nearly nine years after Twin Cities Archbishop John Nienstedt resigned after charges of a sex abuse coverup, the Holy See in Rome concluded its investigation and determined that he did not commit a crime.

Via FOX 9: Federal authorities announced the arrest of six people on Thursday who they say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring that hid pills in stuffed animals that were mailed to addresses around the Twin Cities.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports state Rep. Rick Hansen thinks the state should raise its fees on fertilizer, the source of the majority of nitrate in southeast Minnesota waters.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports a lockdown was sparked at Champlin Park High School when a falling piece of wood trim was mistaken for a gunshot Thursday afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Alex Jokich at KSTP has a story about a pilot program recently launched at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing to develop an “immersive simulation experience” for nurses, thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the American Nurses Foundation.

Matt Sepic at MPR News reports the Minnesota Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Twin Cities attorney Michael B. Padden and is considering whether to disbar him after a judge found that Padden mismanaged and misappropriated client funds, repeatedly failed to show up for court hearings, forged a client’s signature on a payment agreement, and urged another client not to appear for a sentencing hearing.

Gustav DeMars at Sahan Journal walks readers through the process of receiving rebate certificates for the purchase of new e-bikes.