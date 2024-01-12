Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune warns of arctic temperatures and snow this weekend in the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities could see between 3 to 5 inches of snow while the southern part of the state will likely see four or more inches of snow.

KWLM Radio reports two Kandiyohi County deputies were injured Thursday during an explosion while “testing an unknown powder which they suspected was an illegal drug and it ignited during the testing process.”

WCCO reports an unattended candle is likely the cause of a house fire in St. Paul last week that led to the deaths of four children.

Stephanie March at Mpls St. Paul Magazine reports chef Justin Sutherland is leaving the Handsome Hog, the restaurant that helped jumpstart his career.

Associated Press reports Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is the target of a recall effort after Vos voiced opposition to former President Donald Trump. “The effort faces a high bar for success, but it points to continued anger among Trump’s most ardent supporters in battleground Wisconsin over his loss in the 2020 election and how Vos responded to it.”

Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports police are investigating what started a fight inside a middle school gym in Minneapolis involving up to 200 people.

Brian Bakst with MPR News reports Justice G. Barry Anderson will retire from the Minnesota Supreme Court in May after 20 years on the bench.