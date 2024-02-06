Fire destroys Lutsen Lodge

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Walsh and Jana Hollingsworth Star Tribune report a fire early Tuesday destroyed the historic Lutsen Lodge on the North Shore overlooking Lake Superior. The lodge has been in operation for nearly 140 years and bills itself as the state’s oldest resort.

Meg Anderson at National Public Radio investigates how from 2022 to 2023, car thefts in St. Paul fell nearly 40%.

Selin Thomas at Sahan Journal tells the story of K.G. Wilson, a community activist, and how he’s refused to let young victims of gun violence in north Minneapolis be forgotten.

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune reports the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District found its first deer tick of the season Monday in a field near Rosemount in Dakota County. The agency also received reports from other counties after announcing its find in a Facebook posting, said spokesman Alex Carlson.

Molly Beck and Jessie Opoien at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report commercials paid for by Janet Protasiewicz’s Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign featured a number of horses as an apparent subliminal reference to baseless inside jokes about her opponent, former Justice Daniel Kelly, fornicating with horses, Protasiewicz’s campaign manager said in a recent interview.

Via MPR News: Minnesotan Dan Wilson took home the award for Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The songwriter and Semisonic front man won for “White Horse,” which he co-wrote with singer Chris Stapleton.