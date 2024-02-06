Minnesota estimates 300,000 will qualify for child tax credit

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports an estimated 300,000 Minnesotans will qualify for a child tax credit with the average credit being just over $1,200.

Minnesota Reformer reports recent data from the American Cancer Society estimates 38,000 Minnesotans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2024. “The good news, if you want to call it that, is that Minnesotans are more likely to survive cancer than their peers in other states,” writes Christopher Ingraham.

WCCO reports a Blaine woman is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two youth hockey players in January.

Kyeland Jackson with Sahan Journal has an update on the conditions of two children hospitalized after a St. Paul house fire in January that killed four of their siblings.

Bring Me the News explains how California’s atmospheric river storms will bring warmer temperatures to Minnesota this week.

Kare11’s Lou Raguse reports ten more people have been charged in connection to the Feeding our Future fraud case, “bringing the total number of defendants to 70.”

Janet Moore at the Star Tribune reports Metro Transit trains and buses saw a 32% increase in crime last year. “Crime in the system peaked in January 2023 and declined through most of the year…”

Via Duluth News Tribune: John Schuster nabbed a 10th national curling title over the weekend.

KAAL’s Josh Skluzacek reports a Kellogg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving an Amish buggy. The woman was allegedly high on meth at the time of the crash.