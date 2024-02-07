St. Paul teachers union authorizes strike vote

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Bring Me the News: The Saint Paul Federation of Educators has authorized a strike vote amidst stalled negotiations. “Teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professional bargaining groups have been working without a contract since the beginning of July.”

Playbill reports the “Purple Rain” musical stage adaptation will debut in 2025 at Minnesota’s State Theatre.

MPR News’ Alex V. Cipolle has a story about how museums across the state are working with Native American tribes and advisors to identify and return remains and objects in their collections.

Axios’ Kyle Stokes reports the Minneapolis City Council is exploring legal “safe outdoor spaces” to create regulated, safer city encampments for those experiencing homelessness.

Racket looks into the growing trend of pizza buses popping up across the Twin Cities. “What you’re seeing is the Brick Oven Bus. Or, a Brick Oven Bus: There are five of these roving pizza-making machines patrolling the Twin Cities area…”

KTTC reports DFL Senator Erin Murphy has been selected as the next Majority Leader after former Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic announced last week she was stepping down.

KSTP reports a 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a gas station in north Minneapolis.