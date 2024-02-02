Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Target pulls Black History Month magnetic learning activity from shelves after mixing up names and images of Black icons

Plus: A monitor is chosen to oversee the consent decree on reform of the Minneapolis Police Department; Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs Dean Phillips’ ballot request; Rochester tries to go plastic-free in February; and more.

By 
MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson

Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune reports Target is pulling a Black History Month item from its shelves after a TikTok user pointed out misidentification of Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois and Carter G. Woodson.

For MPR News, Matt Sepic reports the city of Minneapolis and Minnesota Department of Human Rights have selected Effective Law Enforcement For All to monitor the consent decree process to reform the Minneapolis Police Department.

ProPublica’s Jessica Lussenhop reports on legislation in Congress to reform controversial “contract for deed” home sales that comes in response to reporting ProPublica and Sahan Journal did in 2022.

KARE 11’s Lou Raguse has an interview with Rachel Firkus, who helped St. Paul police piece together that her husband, Nick Firkus, had killed his first wife, Heidi.

Article continues after advertisement

Scott Bauer at The Associated Press reports the Wisconsin Supreme Court halted the distribution of presidential primary ballots as it weighs an attempt by U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips to be added to the ballot.

KTTC-TV’s Olivia Prondzinski reports the city of Rochester and Olmsted County are challenging residents to go plastic-free in the month of February.