Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting a Twin Cities Tesla employee, Justin M. McCauley, was arrested near Tesla’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, after threatening to kill the company’s owner, Elon Musk, and President Joe Biden, according to charges.

Kevin Warmhold at ABC 57 is reporting Indiana State Police and several other organizations are investigating potential election fraud in St. Joseph County involving presidential candidate Dean Phillips. The St. Joseph County Clerk’s office allegedly found a number of fake signatures on petition forms for Phillips’ candidacy in the May primary.

Kirsten Mitchell at WCCO is reporting the unseasonably warm air is causing allergies to flare up earlier than normal.

Susan Du at the Star Tribune reports a recent feasibility study by the Minneapolis Park Board shows a new bridge could be built to connect the north and northeast Minneapolis sections of a 4.5-mile bike trail.

Article continues after advertisement

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News reports Duluth’s Parks and Recreation department announced that the city’s system of natural surface trails is officially closed due to “unseasonably warm temperatures.”

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News reports on the scratch cooking using locally-sourced vegetables Roseville High cafeteria has implemented, leading to an 11% uptick in students having lunch.

Sam Hill at the Minnesota Daily examines nicotine use on the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus on the tenth anniversary of the smoking ban going into effect.