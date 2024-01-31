State to help pay for stormwater system upgrades as heavy rains become more common

As extreme storms have posed challenges for Minnesota’s stormwater systems in recent years, and with temperatures expected to remain warmer, the state hopes to equip municipal stormwater systems to handle more rain.

To that end, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is offering $35 million in grants for improvements to stormwater systems across the state, taking applications through April 11. The funding comes after an initial round of grants that helped about 70 municipalities plan for stormwater upgrades.

From 1973-2021, according to the Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota experienced 16 mega-rain events, defined as six inches of rainfall over an area of at least 1,000 square miles. The majority happened in the most recent two decades or so, compared with five confirmed events from 1973 through 1999.

The DNR expects Minnesota and the Upper Midwest to receive more precipitation, and more precipitation from large events, in response to increasing global temperatures.

“However you frame it, we’re getting more rain in shorter periods of time. And that really changes the way that water interacts with the landscape,” said Linnea Savereide, a stormwater engineer for the MPCA. “Instead of soaking into the ground, the ground is saturated, so it’ll run off and enter our stormwater systems. That’s when you can have issues with flooding.”

In a 2022 MPCA survey, 54% of 380 local governments reported more extreme rainfall and storms and 33% said they have seen more frequent flooding.

Projects of any size

Municipalities rely on stormwater systems to manage rainfall or melted snow to prevent flooding and reduce the risk of pollutants entering natural areas. Some of those systems include roads with drains, catch basins, curbs, gutters, stormwater retention ponds and storm sewer pipes, among other things.

Prior to fielding applications for the $35 million pool of funds, the MPCA provided grants to help local governments plan for changes to stormwater systems to adapt to the changing climate, including projects for increasing stormwater resilience and reducing flood risk.

The current grants – meant for the implementation of some of those plans and others — will provide a maximum of $5 million per project. The projects must be completed within three years of the municipalities receiving the funds — no later than June 30, 2027.

Because of that turnaround time, Savereide emphasized the importance of cities crafting carefully planned proposals. Applicants will have to provide a 10% match of the project cost.

“We’re not saying everything needs to be as big as possible,” she said. “That’s where that idea of planning comes in and modeling and being intentional with how you’re updating a stormwater system and where like, for instance, if you make a bunch of pipes bigger in one place, you might cause issues somewhere else.”

Innovative solutions

Savereide has seen many approaches to improving stormwater systems. One she’s quite fond of are “smart ponds,” which pump down water in preparation for a big storm and create room for added rainfall. An even better solution, she said, combines that pond with a reuse system that then uses the water to irrigate land.

But the success of any solution heavily depends on the landscape of the area and its community’s needs. A University of Minnesota research report found that in mixed urban, suburban and rural watersheds, the most cost-effective climate change adaptation strategy was to build new stormwater wet ponds.

The same was true in fully developed urban watersheds, like those in Minneapolis, although the study did not account for land costs. The authors recommended smart ponds since they don’t require additional land and would cost less in watersheds with numerous existing wet ponds.

Storage solutions — different ways to store water, whether it be underground, in a pond, cistern or elsewhere — will most likely be a common project request, Savereide said.

Other ideas could include retention and detention ponds, improving streets to support rainwater drainage, increasing capacity of stormwater pipes and planting rain gardens, among other things.

Some proposals that may help applicants in the bidding process are green infrastructure and practices that result in co-benefits like storage and reuse, infiltration that helps with groundwater recharge and water quality, or a community amenity, such as a skate park in downtown Minneapolis that is sloped so rainwater will flows to its nearby rain gardens.

Making it a priority

Addressing stormwater systems is a top priority for the MPCA, agency officials said.

Kevin Gaffney, an MPCA public affairs specialist, said the agency will most likely see more funding for projects like these in the next five to 20 years because the impacts will only become more severe. He said that during the planning grants, local governments consistently brought up concerns with current stormwater management systems.

The funding is a part of a larger climate resilience package that passed during the 2023 legislative session — a package that includes $100 million to support planning and construction projects that will make Minnesota communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change.