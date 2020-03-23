Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, sick with COVID-19

Daughter Abigail Klobuchar Bessler and husband John Bessler, right, looked on as Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke to supporters in Concord, New Hampshire, in February.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels, which haven’t really improved,” Klobuchar said in a Medium post. “He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.”

Klobuchar wrote that Bessler started to feel sick when Klobuchar was in Minnesota and he was still in Washington. Klobuchar says he immediately quarantined himself and stopped teaching law in Baltimore.

“Many families in America are experiencing this now and things that are much much worse,” Klobuchar said on a press call this morning.

Klobuchar says her doctor has advised her not to get a test, because she and Bessler have been in different places during the last two weeks. “As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard,” she wrote.

“I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease.”