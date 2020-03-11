The daily coronavirus update: two new cases; U of M moves classes online

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, primarily from the press phone call conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) each afternoon.

Two new cases in Minnesota

As the World Health Organization declared a global coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Minnesota announced its fourth and fifth confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Both of Wednesday’s confirmed cases have international travel history that likely explains the patients’ exposure to the coronavirus.

One is an Olmsted County resident in their 50s who is believed to have been symptomatic at work. Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said MDH is working with the person’s workplace, and is most concerned with exposure for anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 10 minutes. The Olmsted County patient had symptoms beginning March 5 and sought care and testing March 9.

A Ramsey County resident in their 30s was also confirmed to have COVID-19 Wednesday. The person is believed to have only been in direct contact with household members. The person had symptoms beginning March 6 and sought care and testing on March 10.

Both patients are recovering at home.



The state’s third confirmed COVID-19 case, an Anoka County resident in their 30s who tested positive Tuesday, remains in critical condition, Ehresmann said.

UMN suspends in-person classes

The University of Minnesota suspended in-person instruction Wednesday, President Joan Gabel announced Wednesday afternoon in an email to students, faculty and staff.

There are no confirmed cases in the university system, but the step is being taken as a precautionary measure. The Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses are currently on spring break, which is being extended. When instruction resumes on March 18, classes will be conducted online.



The Morris and Crookston campuses, scheduled to begin spring break next week, will have classes through Friday and move online thereafter. And classes on all campuses will be taught remotely through at least April 1. Residence and dining halls and student services will remain open for now.

Response moves into ‘community mitigation’ mode

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota is limited, Ehresmann said the Department of Health is moving its messaging beyond the containment strategy — isolating cases and potential contacts — and into community mitigation, which means taking measures like encouraging people to limit large events to slow the potential spread of the virus.

No community transmission has been identified in Minnesota, but lack of testing availability (which is being increased), has slowed the state’s ability to identify cases, Ehresmann said.

She stressed that community mitigation isn’t a switch — like an all-out cancellation of large events — but rather a dial. “We want to start turning the dial and start preparing to move into that community mitigation mode.”

Ehresmann recommended people in the high-risk category — those who are older, immunosuppressed, or have underlying health conditions — consider avoiding large group settings and practice social distancing, including staying at least 6 feet away from others.

So far, Ehresmann said people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been receptive to quarantine measures. “What is concerning is the fact that people are not staying home when they’re sick,” she said. “What we really need is for people to stay home when they’re sick so we don’t have the potential for unnecessary spread.”

Additional reading