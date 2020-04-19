The daily coronavirus update: 13 more deaths; residents moved from Wayzata assisted-living facility

Here are the latest updates from April 19, 2020:

2,356 confirmed cases; 134 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 134.

The deaths announced Sunday were:

A Dakota County resident in their 60s

Five Hennepin County residents in their 90s

A Hennepin County resident in their 80s

A Mille Lacs County resident in their 60s

A Olmsted County resident in their 60s

A St. Louis County resident in their 70s

A Washington County resident in their 80s

A Winona County resident in their 80s

A Winona County resident over age 100



Ten were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 2,356 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 143 from Saturday’s count. Because Minnesota doesn’t have the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of people with the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 574 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 228 are currently in the hospital, 116 in intensive care. Of the 2,356 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 1,160 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered.

A total of 45,716 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

Worthington plant update

MDH announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the JBS Pork plant in Worthington, Friday. The plant is working closely with public health officials, the department said.

There are now 69 potential cases of COVID-19 under investigation in Nobles County. In 32 completed interviews of positive cases, MDH has found 26 JBS employees and five family members of JBS employees.

Residents moved from assisted living in Wayzata

MDH said Sunday that 47 residents of Meridian Manor, an assisted living facility in Wayzata, were moved to other locations because “a majority of staff and administrators are ill with COVID-19 and unable to care for residents.”

Of the 47, seven went to hospitals, 13 are with family or friends and the rest went to other care facilities.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

You’ll feel better after reading this. Experts on how long coronavirus lingers on clothes, mail, etc., from the New York Times.

We all got a scare when the first person in intensive care in Minnesota was someone in their thirties with no underlying health conditions. Well, turns out he was an Ironman athlete, too. But he’s getting better now. Star Tribune.

Lots of Americans are escaping to second homes in smaller towns to ride out the virus (in Minnesota, too). That’s dividing some communities. The Atlantic.

What could the next year look like with coronavirus? The New York Times.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920