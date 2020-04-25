The daily coronavirus update: 23 more deaths; biggest single-day testing increase in weeks

Here are the latest updates from April 25, 2020:

3,446 confirmed cases; 244 deaths

Twenty-three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 244.

The deaths announced Saturday were:

A Hennepin County resident over age 100

Seven Hennepin County residents in their nineties

Five Hennepin County residents in their eighties

Two Hennepin County residents in their seventies

Two Hennepin County residents in their sixties

Two Ramsey County residents in their nineties

A Wilkins County resident in their eighties

A Clay County resident in their nineties

A Clay County resident in their eighties

A Clay County resident in their sixties

All but one of the deaths announced Saturday, a Hennepin County resident in their sixties, were residents of long-term care facilities.



The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 3,446 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 261 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota doesn’t have the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of people with the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

The number of positives is expected to increase significantly as Minnesota begins to test more people under an initiative announced Wednesday to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day. On Wednesday, state officials said anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should be able to get tested. Previously, tests had been limited to specific populations whose results mattered most for public health.

Since the start of the outbreak, 797 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 288 are currently in the hospital, 109 in intensive care. Of the 3,446 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 1,654 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered.

A total of 56,597 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Saturday, Minnesota posted its highest one-day test total in recent weeks, at 2,810.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920