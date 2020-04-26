The daily coronavirus update: 28 more deaths, including youngest person in Minnesota so far

Here are the latest updates from April 26, 2020:

3,602 confirmed cases; 272 deaths

COVID-19 continues to rip through assisted living facilities

Another 28 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 272. It was the highest number of deaths recorded in one day so far in Minnesota, and the sixth day in a row the state has either matched or set new highs.

Twenty-three of those who died were residents of long-term care. So far the disease has ripped through assisted living facilities. Of the 272 total deaths, most have been in long-term care.

Twenty-two of those who died were residents of Hennepin County, including six people in their 90s, seven in their 80s, four in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s and one age 44. The 44-year-old is the youngest known person to have died of COVID-19 in the state.



Also among the dead were: A Dakota County resident in their 90s, a Washington County resident in their 50s, two Anoka County residents in their 80s, a Clay County resident in their 90s and a Clay County resident in their 80s.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health also said Sunday there have been 3,602 confirmed cases in the state, up 156 from Saturday. Minnesota has not had the capacity to test all with symptoms, so the number of people with the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Health officials announced a new push Wednesday to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day, so confirmed cases are expected to rise as testing increases. Anyone with symptoms should be able to get tested, the state has promised. Previously, tests had been limited to specific populations whose results mattered most for public health.



Since the start of the outbreak, 829 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 285 are currently in the hospital, 115 in intensive care. Of the 3,602 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 1,774 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered.

A total of 58,987 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

In New York City, one hospital got Warren Buffet’s help. Another got duct tape. The New York Times on inequities in the health care system .

“Sometimes, I think about stopping and showing them one of the empty body bags I have in the trunk.” A county coroner in southern Georgia talks to the Washington Post about reopening the state .

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution : On the second day of Georgia’s reopening plan, residents hit the trails. And the gym.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is keenly aware that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for African Americans. The Atlantic has a Q&A with the Senator about his plan to reopen America.

The first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine has begun in Oxford. Scientists say they’re “ very optimistic ” the vaccine will work and hope to have one million doses ready by September, according to the BBC.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s coronavirus hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920