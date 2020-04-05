The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; Walz State of the State on YouTube Sunday night

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) with Gov. Tim Walz and administration officials each afternoon. There was no MDH call on Sunday, April 5, so here’s a quick look at the latest numbers.

Here are the latest updates from April 5, 2020:

935 confirmed cases; 29 deaths

Twenty-nine Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, after the Minnesota Department of Health announced five additional deaths Sunday, including:

An 87-year old Olmsted County resident

A 90-year-old Washington County resident

An 83-year-old Dakota County resident

An 88-year-old Hennepin County resident

A 67-year-old Hennepin County resident



There have been 935 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, with an additional 70 announced since Saturday. Because Minnesota doesn’t have the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of people with the virus in the state is assumed to be significantly higher.

The number of Minnesotans currently in the hospital is 106, up 11 from Saturday. Forty-eight are in intensive care, up six from Saturday. There are 451 Minnesotans who previously tested positive for COVID-19 who no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered.

The median age of people who have died from COVID-19 is 86; the median age of those who have been hospitalized is 63.

More information on cases can be found here.

On Saturday, MDH began releasing names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks (defined as one or more cases in a resident or staff member), provided the facilities have 10 or more residents. That list can be found at the link above.

State of the YouTube

Gov. Tim Walz will deliver his second State of the State address Sunday evening via YouTube from his Summit Avenue abode. We’re guessing coronavirus will come up.

Here’s the link. Starts at 7 p.m.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920