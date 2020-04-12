The daily coronavirus update: 6 more deaths; more than 1,600 confirmed cases in Minnesota

Here is the latest news from April 12, 2020:

70 total deaths in Minnesota

Six more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday. A total of 70 people in Minnesota have been killed by the disease. Those who died were three Hennepin County residents in their 90s; a Hennepin County resident in their 70s; a Washington County resident in their 60s; and a St. Louis County resident in their 80s.





The Minnesota Department of Health said 1,621 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 194 from data reported Saturday. While MDH had initially reported 1,536 cases on Sunday morning, MDH spokesperson Julie Bartkey said because of the Easter holiday, their staff confirmed early additional cases that typically would be reported publicly Monday.

Because Minnesota doesn’t have the capacity to test everyone with symptoms, the number of people with the virus is assumed to be significantly higher. MDH officials told reporters on Friday that based on the number of deaths in the state, Minnesota could have closer to 143,000 cases.

Since the start of the outbreak, 361 people have been hospitalized, and 157 people are currently in the hospital. Of those, 74 are in intensive care, up five from Saturday. There are 842 patients in Minnesota who no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered.



The median age of people who died from COVID-19 is 88 years, while the median age for hospitalized cases, and those requiring intensive care, is 65 years. A total of 37,421 people have been tested for COVID-19 between the state’s Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Here’s what we know about Minnesota’s model for predicting the toll of COVID-19 , by data reporter Greta Kaul.

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

The Washington Post reports on how states are taking unorthodox steps to compete in a cutthroat global market for coronavirus supplies. That includes a Minnesota effort to airlift N95 masks from a Chinese factory .

Doctors in New Jersey injected stem cells into a critically ill coronavirus patient in hopes it will bolster his immune system. NJ.com reports it’s believed to be the first time the procedure was used.

With no Easter services in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reports florists are stuck with an enormous surplus on what is normally one of the busier days of the year .

America’s billionaires are giving to charity, but much of it is “ self-serving rubbish ,” says former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.

Trump and Congress are scrambling to revive a virus-hunting agency that was once marked for cuts, according to the Los Angeles Times .

For more information, visit MDH’s coronavirus website.

MDH’s coronavirus hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920