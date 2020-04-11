The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; case count up 91

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) with Gov. Tim Walz and administration officials each afternoon. Short update today — just numbers, since there was no call. No call is expected Sunday, so expect another short update tomorrow.

Here are the latest updates from April 11, 2020:

1,427 confirmed cases; 64 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 64. The deaths announced Saturday were:

Three Hennepin County residents in their 90s

A Nicollet County resident in their 90s

A Ramsey County resident in their 90s

A Winona County resident in their 80s

A Wright County resident in their 80s

MDH also said Saturday there have been 1,427 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 91 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota doesn’t have the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of people with the disease is assumed to be significantly higher. In a Friday media briefing, MDH officials said that based on the number of deaths Minnesota has seen, the number of confirmed cases may only be about 1 percent of cases the state has seen, which would put the number of cases closer to 143,000.



Since the start of the outbreak, 340 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 145 are currently in the hospital — 69 in intensive care, up five from Friday. There are 793 Minnesotans who previously tested positive for COVID-19 that no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered.

The median ages of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as hospitalized in the ICU, is 65 as of Saturday, and the median age of Minnesotans who have died of COVID-19 related complications is 88.

