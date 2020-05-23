Here are the latest updates from May 23, 2020:

19,845 confirmed cases; 852 deaths

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 852.

Of the deaths announced Saturday were three people in their nineties, three in their eighties, two in their sixties and two in their fifties.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 19,845 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 840 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the disease is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,534 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 568 are currently in the hospital, 215 in intensive care. Of the 19,845 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 13,485 no longer need to be isolated , which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 189,493 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

Reminder: Free COVID-19 tests at six sites

Minnesota is offering free COVID-19 testing at six sites across the state this weekend, starting Saturday and going through Monday.

More information on hours and logistics can be found in yesterday’s COVID-19 update here. Here are the locations:

East St Paul, 1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106 Minneapolis Armory, 1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413. Moorhead Armory, 1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560 Duluth Armory, 4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811 Faribault Armory, 3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021 St. James Armory, 521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920