The daily coronavirus update: 14 more deaths; 24,850 confirmed cases

Here are the latest updates from May 31, 2020:

24,850 confirmed cases; 1,040 deaths

Fourteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,040.

Of the deaths reported: Two were of people over age 100, four were in their nineties, four were in their eighties, three were in their seventies and one was in their sixties. Eleven of the fourteen were long-term care residents.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 24,850 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 660 from Saturday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,047 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 555 are currently in the hospital, 257 in intensive care. Of the 24,850 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 18,695 no longer need to be isolated , which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 249,519 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

