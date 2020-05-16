Here are the latest updates from May 16, 2020:

14,969 confirmed cases; 700 deaths

Seventeen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 700.

Among the dead were residents of: Ramsey County (6), Hennepin County (5), Anoka County (2), Clay County (1), Dakota County (1), Martin County (1) and Stearns County (1).

Of the deaths announced Saturday, six people were in their nineties, six in their eighties, four in their seventies and one in their forties. Fourteen of the 17 were residents of long-term care.



The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 14,969 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 729 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,039 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 493 are currently in the hospital, 225 in intensive care. Of the 14,969 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 10,271 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 143,281 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

Lots of us are eating out. But call your favorite restaurant to place an order using a number listed on GrubHub? You might be putting them in the hole, BuzzFeed reports.

I loved this Strib photo gallery of kids in their prom duds. Glad they got a way to mark that rite of passage.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920