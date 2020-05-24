Here are the latest updates from May 24, 2020:

20,573 confirmed cases; 869 deaths

Seventeen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 869.

Among the deaths announced Sunday were five people in their nineties, seven in their eighties, three in their seventies and two in their fifties.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 20,573 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 728 from Saturday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,588 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 553 are currently in the hospital, 207 in intensive care. Of the 20,573 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 14,115 no longer need to be isolated , which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 197,964 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Reminder: Free COVID-19 tests at six sites

Minnesota is offering free COVID-19 testing at six sites across the state this weekend, starting Saturday and going through Monday.

More information on hours and logistics can be found in Friday’s COVID-19 update here. Here are the locations:

East St. Paul, 1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106 Minneapolis Armory, 1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413. Moorhead Armory, 1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560 Duluth Armory, 4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811 Faribault Armory, 3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021 St. James Armory, 521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081

