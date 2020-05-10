Another 20 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 578.

Of the deaths announced Sunday, four people were in their 90s, eight were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Fifteen of the people who died were residents of Hennepin County, two lived in Ramsey County and one lived in each of the following counties: Cass, Clay and Washington.



Fifteen of the 20 Minnesotans who died lived in long-term care facilities. So far, 464 of the 578 people who have died in the state were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health also said Sunday there have been 11,271 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 481 from Saturday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

The number of positives is expected to increase significantly as Minnesota begins to test more people under an initiative announced in April to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day. Late last month, state officials said anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms should get tested. Previously, tests had been limited to specific populations whose results mattered most for public health.



A total of 111,088 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Minnesota, though that is an increase of 4,825 from Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,657 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 434 are currently in the hospital, 199 in intensive care. Of the 11,271 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 6,882 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are believed to have recovered or have died.

