Here are the latest updates from May 17, 2020:

Another 22 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, state health officials reported Sunday, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 722.

Among the dead were eight residents of Hennepin County, five residents of Dakota County, four residents of Ramsey County, and one resident in each of the following counties: Clay, Itasca, Nicollet, St. Louis and Sherburne.

Seven people who died were in their 90s, eight were in their 80s, five were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s.



Nineteen of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 587 of 722 people who died lived in long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health also said Sunday there have been 15,688 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 699 from Saturday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the actual number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,090 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 487 are currently in the hospital, 221 in intensive care. Of the 15,688 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 10,175 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are believed to have recovered.



A total of 150,605 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, an increase of 7,324 from Saturday’s reported totals. That represents the second day in a row Minnesota has completed more than 7,000 tests — a jump from daily numbers that largely hovered between 5,000 and 6,000 for more than a week. MDH reported 8,612 tests Saturday.

That new spike in testing comes after Gov. Tim Walz’s administration said in late April it would build the capacity to run as many as 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920