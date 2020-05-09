The daily coronavirus update: 24 more deaths; 10,790 total confirmed cases

Here are the latest updates from May 9, 2020:

10,790 confirmed cases; 558 deaths

Twenty-four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 558.

Of the deaths announced Saturday two were people over age 100, three in their nineties, eleven in their eighties, six in their seventies and two in their fifties. Twelve were Hennepin County residents, three were Dakota County residents, two were Anoka County residents, two were Washington County residents, and there was one death among residents of each of the following counties: Carver, Clay, Polk, Ramsey and Stearns. Sixteen of the 24 deaths reported Saturday were among residents of long-term care.



The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 10,790 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 702 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

The number of positives is expected to increase significantly as Minnesota begins to test more people under an initiative announced last week to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day. Late last month, state officials said anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms should be able to get tested. Previously, tests had been limited to specific populations whose results mattered most for public health.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,612 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 476 are currently in the hospital, 180 in intensive care. Of the 10,790 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 6,322 no longer need to be isolated , which means they are believed to have recovered or have died.

A total of 106,263 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920