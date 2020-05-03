Here are the latest updates from May 3, 2020:

6,663 confirmed cases; 419 deaths

Twenty-four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 419.

Among the people who died were one person over the age of one hundred, eight people in their nineties, five people in their eighties, four people in their seventies, three people in their sixties, two people in their fifties and one person in their forties. They were residents of Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties. Twenty-one of the 24 people whose deaths were announced Sunday lived in long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.



MDH also said Sunday there have been 6,663 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 435 from Saturday’s count. Because Minnesota hasn’t had the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of people with the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

The number of known cases is expected to increase more quickly as Minnesota begins to test more people under an initiative announced last week to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day. Late last month, state officials said anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should be able to get tested. Previously, tests had been limited to specific populations whose results mattered most for public health.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,199 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 373 are currently in the hospital, 155 in intensive care. Of the 6,663 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 3,015 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered or have died.

A total of 82,632 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

