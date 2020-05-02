Here are the latest updates from May 2, 2020:

Another 24 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, bringing total deaths in the state to 395.

Of the deaths announced Saturday, 17 people were residents of Hennepin County, two lived in Ramsey County, three lived in Anoka County and two lived in Clay County.

Most were older than age 70 or older, though one person who died was in their 40s and did not have an underlying health condition and was not in long-term care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Twenty-one of the 24 people who died were residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.



MDH also said Saturday there have been 6,228 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 498 from Friday’s count. The number of positives is expected to increase significantly as Minnesota begins to test more people under an initiative announced last week to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day. State officials hope anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms can soon be able to get tested. Previously, tests had been limited to specific populations whose results mattered most for public health.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,159 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 389 are currently in the hospital, 135 in intensive care. Of the 6,228 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 2,397 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are considered to have recovered or died.

A total of 79,007 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920