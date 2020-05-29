The daily coronavirus update: 29 more deaths, raising the total to 996 in Minnesota

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from May 29, 2020:

23,531 confirmed cases; 29 deaths

Another 29 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Friday, for a total of 996.

Of those who died, one person was age 100 or older, 11 were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and two were in their 40s. Of the 29 deaths, 24 were residents of long-term care facilities and two people were residents of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Friday there have been 23,531 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 584 from Thursday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 2,936 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 592 are currently in the hospital, 259 in intensive care. Of the 23,531 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 16,930 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 233,837 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, up 8,665 from Thursday.

Moscow revised its COVID-19 death toll for April, now reporting more than double the deaths , according to Reuters.

