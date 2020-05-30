Here are the latest updates from May 30, 2020:

24,190 confirmed cases; 30 deaths

Another 30 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19 state health officials reported Saturday, for a total of 1,026.

Of those who died, seven people were in their 90s, 16 people were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Twenty-six of the 30 people were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 837 of the 1,026 who have died of the disease in Minnesota were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health also said Saturday there have been 24,190 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 659 from Friday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,011 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 589 are currently in the hospital, 263 in intensive care. Of the 24,190 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 17,864 no longer need to be isolated , which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 242,508 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, up 8,635 from Friday.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

ProPublica reports: Nursing homes fought federal emergency plan requirements for years. Now they’re coronavirus hot spots.

As states start to reopen, here’s where people are going. A data analysis by the Washington Post.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920