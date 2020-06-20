Here are the latest updates from June 20:

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 1,372.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Saturday, one was over 100 years old, three were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Nine of the 12 deaths announced Saturday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,372 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,085 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 32,467 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 436 from Friday’s count and is based on 16,815 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,767 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 324 are currently in the hospital, 161 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 32,467 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 28,205 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

State releases guidance on resuming youth sports

MDH on Friday said sports games and scrimmages can resume outdoors on June 24 and indoors on July 1. The new guidance released by MDH also says people can hold full team practices for indoor and outdoor sports starting June 24.

The agency still recommends — but doesn’t require — phasing in activities, starting with inter-team scrimmages on June 24, moving two weeks later to play games within local communities and returning at least two weeks later to games farther from home.

“Teams should recognize that COVID-19 activity may be different in different regions of the state,” the guidance says.

Further information can be found on the MDH website.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920