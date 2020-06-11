The daily coronavirus update: 13 more deaths in Minnesota; 447 more confirmed cases

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from Thursday, June 11, 2020:

29,316 confirmed cases; 1,249 deaths

Another 13 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,249.

Of the deaths announced Thursday, two people were in their 90s, seven people were in their 80s, three people were in their 70s, and one person was in their 50s.

Ten of the 13 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities, and one person was living in a group home or residential behavioral health facility. So far, 994 of the 1,249 Minnesotans who have died of COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 29,316 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 447 from Wednesday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,522 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 411 are currently in the hospital, 196 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 29,316 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 24,870 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 381,841 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, an increase of 12,071 from Wednesday.

More information on cases can be found here.

