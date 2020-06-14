Here are the latest updates from June 14, 2020:

30,471 confirmed cases; 1,298 deaths

Another 15 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,298.

Of the deaths announced Sunday were six people in their 90s, four people in their 80s, three people in their 70s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 50s. Eleven of the 15 deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 1,030 of the 1,298 people who have died of COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 30,471 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 299 from Saturday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,610 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 369 are currently in the hospital, 186 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 30,471 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 26,090 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 417,710 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, an increase of 9,658 from Saturday.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Accuracy still unknown for many coronavirus tests rushed out, reports the AP .

Contact tracing is public health’s most powerful weapon right now, reports the Washington Post. But as virus cases surge, the proven strategy is in doubt .

A hospital’s secret coronavirus policy separated Native American mothers from their newborns , reports ProPublica.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920