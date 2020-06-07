Here are the latest updates from June 7, 2020:

Another 16 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,186.

Of those who died, four were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Thirteen of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities while one person lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

So far, 949 of the 1,186 people who have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 27,886 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 385 from Saturday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,367 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 450 are currently in the hospital, 199 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 27,886 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 22,992 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 344,203 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, an increase of 10,719 from Saturday.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920