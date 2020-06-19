Here are the latest updates from June 19:

Seventeen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 1,361.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, six were in their 90s, six were in their 80s, four were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Thirteen of the 17 deaths announced Friday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,361 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,077 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Friday there have been 32,031 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 356 from Thursday’s count and is based on 14,216 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,748 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 339 are currently in the hospital, 168 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 32,031 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 27,709 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

