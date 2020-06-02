The daily coronavirus update: 22 more deaths; 25,508 total cases

Here are the latest updates from June 2, 2020:

25,508 confirmed cases; 22 deaths

Twenty-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,072.

Of the deaths announced were: four people in their nineties, seven in their eighties, seven in their seventies and four in their sixties. Eleven of the 22 were long-term care residents. Of the 1,072 deaths in Minnesota due to COVID-19, 866 were among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 25,508 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 300 from Monday’s count. Because Minnesota is only now developing the capacity to test everybody with symptoms, the number of cases of the virus is assumed to be significantly higher.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,134 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 537 are currently in the hospital, 248 in intensive care. Of the 25,508 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 20,381 no longer need to be isolated , which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 258,747 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920