Here are the latest updates from June 4, 2020:

Twenty-nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,115.

Of the deaths announced, seven were in their 90s, 10 were in their 80s, seven were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one person was in their 30s. Twenty of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 896 of the 1,115 people who have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 26,273 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 403 from Wednesday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,253 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 512 are currently in the hospital, 244 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 26,273 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 21,490 no longer need to be isolated, which means they are believed to have recovered.

A total of 275,622 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, an increase of 9,904 from Wednesday.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920