Twenty more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,217. Of those who died, six people were in their 90s, eight were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 50s, and one was in their 30s.

Thirteen of the 20 people who died were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 968 of the 1,217 people who have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota were residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 28,523 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 299 from Monday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,441 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 455 are currently in the hospital, 199 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 28,523 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 24,221 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 360,991 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, up 7,779 from Monday’s count.

