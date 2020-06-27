Here are the latest updates from June 27:

35,033 confirmed cases; 1,417 deaths

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday, for a total of 1,417.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Saturday, one was in their 90s, two were in their 80s, two were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Four of the six deaths announced Saturday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,417 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,116 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Saturday there have been 35,033 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 417 from Friday’s count, and is based on 11,521 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,986 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 300 are currently in the hospital, 155 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 35,033 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 30,401 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

