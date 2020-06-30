Here are the latest updates from June 30, 2020:

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,441.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 80s, three were in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Two of the Six deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,441 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,131 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 36,303 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 442 from Monday’s count and is based on 12,705 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,054 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 270 are currently in the hospital, 136 in intensive care. The number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 continues to decline after peaking at 263 on May 30. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 36,303 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 31,601 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920