The daily coronavirus update: 8 more deaths, all among long-term care residents

Here are the latest updates from June 21, 2020:

32,920 confirmed cases; 1,380 deaths

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,380.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, four were in their 90s, three were in their 80s and one was in their 70s. All of the deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,380 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,093 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 32,920 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 453 from Saturday’s count and is based on 12,289 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,797 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 322 are currently in the hospital, 160 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 32,920 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 28,663 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920