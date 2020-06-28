Here are the latest updates from June 28, 2020:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 1,425.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, four were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Six of the eight deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,425 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,123 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 35,549 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 516 from Saturday’s count and is based on 14,997 new tests. Sunday’s tally of new confirmed cases is the first time since June 6 that the state has reported more than 500 new cases in one day, though the state is currently testing thousands more people per day. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,010 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 288 are currently in the hospital, 143 in intensive care. That is the fewest number of people reported to be in intensive care since May 2. The number of people in ICU has steadily dropped since late May. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 35,549 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 30,809 are believed to have recovered.

