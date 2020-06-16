The daily coronavirus update: 9 more deaths; decline in new cases continues

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from June 16, 2020:

30,882 confirmed cases; 1,313 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,313.

Of the deaths announced Tuesday were five people in their nineties, two in their eighties and two in their sixties. Seven of the nine deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,313 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,041 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 30,882 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 189 from Monday’s count and is based on 6,294 new tests. This is the fourth consecutive day the number of new positive cases has declined (One caution: testing volumes tend to be lower early in the week, following the weekend.) You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,658 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 357 are currently in the hospital, 185 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 30,882 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 27,006 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

People are sleeping more, but not better, during the pandemic.

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

Hotline, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: 651-201-3920