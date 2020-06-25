The daily coronavirus update: 9 more deaths in Minnesota, for a total of 1,406

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from June 25, 2020:

34,123 confirmed cases; 9 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,406.

Of the nine deaths, one person was over 100 years old, one person was in their 90s, four people were in their 80s, one person was in their 60s, one person was in their 50s and one person was in their 40s. Five of the people who died were residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 34,123 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 360 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 13,072 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,943 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 336 are currently in the hospital, 162 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 34,123 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 29,854 are believed to have recovered.

Today on MinnPost

The House of Representatives made history by adopting a proxy voting system for the first time in Congress. Republicans opposed it.

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

Texas and Nevada governors are backtracking on lifting restrictions as the U.S. hovers near an all-time high in COVID-19 cases, according to the Associated Press.

Researchers say Rio de Janeiro officials are severely undercounting the virus infection rate in the city’s favelas , NPR reports.

Bars are the perfect storm for a virus hot spot. To become safer, bars won’t be going back to normal anytime soon , according to Vox.

