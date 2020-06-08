The daily coronavirus update: new guidance on sports; community testing sites to open later this week

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from June 8, 2020:

28,224 confirmed cases; 1,197 deaths

Eleven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 1,197.

Of the deaths announced Monday were two people in their 90s, three in their 80s, one in their 70s, four in their 60s and one in their 20s. Six of the 11 were residents of long-term care. Of the 1,197 deaths reported in Minnesota so far, 955 were among residents of long-term care.

The person in their 20s had no underlying health conditions. The same was true of a person in their twenties whose death was reported Saturday.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Monday there have been 28,224 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, up 338 from Sunday’s count.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,401 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 452 are currently in the hospital, 198 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 28,224 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 23,657 are believed to have recovered.

A total of 354,226 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

More information on cases can be found here.

New sports guidance

MDH released new guidance on youth and adult sports over the weekend. The guidance takes into account the amount of contact involved in a given sport as well as shared equipment and other factors, dividing sports into low, medium and high-risk.

“We’re very hopeful that if the COVID-19 health measures continue to improve, we expect to be able to resume games and competitions for medium-risk sports by the end of June,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Community testing set for Tuesday, Wednesday

MDH is encouraging anyone who was part of a protest, community clean-up, or providing food or water to demonstrators to get tested for COVID-19 whether they are symptomatic or not.

MDH is finalizing the details on three community testing sites in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul that will be open Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Malcolm said.

