The daily coronavirus update: 13 more deaths; 494 new cases in Minnesota

Here are the latest updates from July 2, 2020:

37,210 confirmed cases; 13 deaths

13 more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 1,458.

Of the deaths announced Thursday, three people were in their 90s, five people in their 80s, three people in their 60s and two people in their 50s. Eight were residents of long-term care facilities.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 37,210 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 494 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 13,505 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,112 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 274 are currently in the hospital, 123 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 37,210 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 32,163 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

