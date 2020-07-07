The daily coronavirus update: 3 deaths; 564 new cases

For the foreseeable future, MinnPost will be providing daily updates on coronavirus in Minnesota, published following the press phone call with members of the Walz administration each afternoon.

Here are the latest updates from July 7:

39,133 confirmed cases; 1,477 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 1,477.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 70s and two were in their 50s. None of the three deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities. Of the 1,477 COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota, 1,157 have been among residents of long-term care.

The current death toll only includes Minnesotans with lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 39,133 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of confirmed cases is up 564 from Monday’s count and is based on 5,936 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Since the start of the outbreak, 4,252 Minnesotans have been hospitalized and 267 are currently in the hospital, 121 in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Of the 39,133 confirmed positive cases in Minnesota, 34,377 are believed to have recovered.

More information on cases can be found here.

